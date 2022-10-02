Here's Why We Think Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Ulta Beauty's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Ulta Beauty's EPS has grown 23% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Ulta Beauty shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 13% to 16% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

Are Ulta Beauty Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$21b company like Ulta Beauty. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. With a whopping US$95m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Ulta Beauty, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

The Ulta Beauty CEO received US$8.5m in compensation for the year ending January 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Ulta Beauty Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Ulta Beauty's strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Ulta Beauty look rather interesting indeed. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Ulta Beauty.

