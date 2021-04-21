Here's Why We Think Triton International Limited's (NYSE:TRTN) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 27 April 2021. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

Comparing Triton International Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Triton International Limited has a market capitalization of US$3.6b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.0m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 24% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$950k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.0m. So it looks like Triton International compensates Brian Sondey in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Brian Sondey directly owns US$27m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$950k US$930k 19% Other US$4.0m US$3.1m 81% Total Compensation US$5.0m US$4.0m 100%

On an industry level, around 23% of total compensation represents salary and 77% is other remuneration. Triton International sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Triton International Limited's Growth

NYSE:TRTN CEO Compensation April 21st 2021

Triton International Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 2.8% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 2.0% over the last year.

A lack of EPS improvement is not good to see. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Triton International Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 108% over three years, Triton International Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 2 warning signs for Triton International (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Triton International is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.