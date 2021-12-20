Here's Why We Think Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Thryv Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud Thryv Holdings's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 48%, compound, over the last three years? That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Unfortunately, Thryv Holdings's revenue dropped 7.6% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 13% to 21%. That falls short of ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:THRY Earnings and Revenue History December 20th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Thryv Holdings's forecast profits?

Are Thryv Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -US$1.4m worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$5.4m insiders spend purchasing stock. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the Thryv Holdings's future. We also note that it was the CEO & Chairman, Joseph Walsh, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$3.7m for shares at about US$18.67 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Thryv Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$148m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Thryv Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Thryv Holdings's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Thryv Holdings deserves timely attention. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Thryv Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Thryv Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

