Here's Why We Think The Wendy's Company's (NASDAQ:WEN) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Despite strong share price growth of 46% for The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 18 May 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

How Does Total Compensation For Todd Penegor Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that The Wendy's Company has a market capitalization of US$5.1b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$7.2m for the year to January 2021. That's a fairly small increase of 7.8% over the previous year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.0m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$6.5m. So it looks like Wendy's compensates Todd Penegor in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Todd Penegor also holds US$14m worth of Wendy's stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2019 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.0m US$992k 15% Other US$6.2m US$5.7m 85% Total Compensation US$7.2m US$6.7m 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Wendy's pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at The Wendy's Company's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:WEN CEO Compensation May 12th 2021

Over the last three years, The Wendy's Company has shrunk its earnings per share by 13% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 2.2% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has The Wendy's Company Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 46%, over three years, would leave most The Wendy's Company shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

While the return to shareholders does look promising, it's hard to ignore the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these strong returns will continue. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) in Wendy's we think you should know about.

Important note: Wendy's is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

