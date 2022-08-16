Here's Why We Think Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Texas Community Bancshares with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Texas Community Bancshares Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Texas Community Bancshares' EPS skyrocketed from US$0.19 to US$0.30, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 59%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Texas Community Bancshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Texas Community Bancshares achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$11m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqCM:TCBS Earnings and Revenue History August 16th 2022

Texas Community Bancshares isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$48m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Texas Community Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Texas Community Bancshares insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$68k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. We also note that it was the Independent Director, James Harder, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$32k for shares at about US$15.91 each.

Recent insider purchases of Texas Community Bancshares stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. For companies with market capitalisations under US$200m, like Texas Community Bancshares, the median CEO pay is around US$760k.

Texas Community Bancshares' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$421k in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Texas Community Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Texas Community Bancshares' strong EPS growth. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. All in all, this stock is worth the time to delve deeper into the details. Even so, be aware that Texas Community Bancshares is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Texas Community Bancshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.