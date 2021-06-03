Here's Why We Think Synlogic, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYBX) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Aoife Brennan plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) recently. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 10 June 2021. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. We have prepared some analysis below to show that CEO compensation looks to be reasonable.

Comparing Synlogic, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Synlogic, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$187m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.1m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 39% compared to last year. Notably, the salary which is US$550.0k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$100m and US$400m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.7m. In other words, Synlogic pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Aoife Brennan holds US$635k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$550k US$505k 50% Other US$545k US$1.3m 50% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$1.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. Synlogic is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Synlogic, Inc.'s Growth

Synlogic, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 26% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 78% over the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Synlogic, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -64% over three years, Synlogic, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning. The share price trend has diverged with the robust growth in EPS however, suggesting there may be other factors that could be driving the price performance. A key question may be why the fundamentals have not yet been reflected into the share price. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for Synlogic (of which 3 are significant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

