Here's Why We Think Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Superior Group of Companies's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud Superior Group of Companies's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 38%, compound, over the last three years? Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Superior Group of Companies shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.9% to 10%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:SGC Earnings and Revenue History October 26th 2021

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Superior Group of Companies's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Superior Group of Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Superior Group of Companies insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$70m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 17% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Superior Group of Companies To Your Watchlist?

Superior Group of Companies's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Superior Group of Companies is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Superior Group of Companies (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

