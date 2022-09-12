Here's Why We Think Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Stewart Information Services Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Stewart Information Services' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Stewart Information Services has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$10.04 to US$10.83, in the last year. That's a fair increase of 7.9%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Stewart Information Services remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to US$3.5b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:STC Earnings and Revenue History September 12th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Stewart Information Services' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Stewart Information Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Stewart Information Services followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$25m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 1.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Stewart Information Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Stewart Information Services is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Stewart Information Services that you need to take into consideration.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

