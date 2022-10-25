Here's Why We Think Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Southern States Bancshares' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Southern States Bancshares' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 37%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Southern States Bancshares' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Southern States Bancshares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$66m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Southern States Bancshares' future EPS 100% free.

Are Southern States Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One positive for Southern States Bancshares, is that company insiders spent US$38k acquiring shares in the last year. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Southern States Bancshares is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding US$51m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 22% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Steve Whatley, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Southern States Bancshares with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.7m.

Southern States Bancshares offered total compensation worth US$1.0m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Southern States Bancshares To Your Watchlist?

Southern States Bancshares' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Southern States Bancshares belongs near the top of your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Southern States Bancshares by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Southern States Bancshares, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.