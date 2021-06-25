Here's Why We Think Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Sealed Air's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Sealed Air has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Sealed Air's EPS soared from US$2.23 to US$3.06, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 38%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Sealed Air's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.0% to US$5.0b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:SEE Earnings and Revenue History June 25th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Sealed Air's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Sealed Air Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Sealed Air has a market capitalization of US$8.9b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$57m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add Sealed Air To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Sealed Air's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sealed Air you should be aware of.

Although Sealed Air certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

