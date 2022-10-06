Here's Why We Think SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide SBA Communications with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is SBA Communications Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. SBA Communications' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 42%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that SBA Communications' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. SBA Communications shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 33% to 37%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqGS:SBAC Earnings and Revenue History October 6th 2022

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for SBA Communications' future profits.

Are SBA Communications Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$31b company like SBA Communications. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$354m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to SBA Communications, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$13m.

The SBA Communications CEO received US$10.0m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does SBA Communications Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

SBA Communications' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. SBA Communications certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for SBA Communications you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Although SBA Communications certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

