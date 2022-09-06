Here's Why We Think QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

QUALCOMM's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, QUALCOMM has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. QUALCOMM's EPS shot up from US$8.13 to US$11.45; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 41%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that QUALCOMM is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.1 percentage points to 36%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqGS:QCOM Earnings and Revenue History September 6th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for QUALCOMM's future EPS 100% free.

Are QUALCOMM Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since QUALCOMM has a market capitalisation of US$144b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$159m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.1% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Does QUALCOMM Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into QUALCOMM's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for QUALCOMM (1 is potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

