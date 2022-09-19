Here's Why We Think Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Preformed Line Products' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Preformed Line Products' EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Preformed Line Products maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$569m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqGS:PLPC Earnings and Revenue History September 19th 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Preformed Line Products Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Insiders in Preformed Line Products both added to and reduced their holdings over the preceding 12 months. All in all though, their acquisitions outweighed the amount of shares they sold off. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Katherine Wensink who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$36m, paying US$44.40 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Preformed Line Products insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Holding US$64m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 17% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Preformed Line Products To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Preformed Line Products has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Preformed Line Products has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Preformed Line Products isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.