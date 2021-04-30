Here's Why We Think Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Pathfinder Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Pathfinder Bancorp grew its EPS by 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Pathfinder Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Pathfinder Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.2% to US$33m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:PBHC Earnings and Revenue History April 30th 2021

Since Pathfinder Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$66m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Pathfinder Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Pathfinder Bancorp insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$68k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Independent Director, George Joyce, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$22k for shares at about US$14.11 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Pathfinder Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$14m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 21% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Pathfinder Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Pathfinder Bancorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Pathfinder Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Pathfinder Bancorp isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

