Here's Why We Think P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is P.A.M. Transportation Services Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that P.A.M. Transportation Services has grown EPS by 51% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that P.A.M. Transportation Services's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. P.A.M. Transportation Services shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.0% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGM:PTSI Earnings and Revenue History February 7th 2022

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check P.A.M. Transportation Services's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are P.A.M. Transportation Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The first bit of good news is that no P.A.M. Transportation Services insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. Even better, though, is that the Independent Director, W. Davis, bought a whopping US$242k worth of shares, paying about US$30.22 per share, on average. To me that means at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that P.A.M. Transportation Services insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 71% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling US$584m. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Joseph Vitiritto, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like P.A.M. Transportation Services, the median CEO pay is around US$2.4m.

The P.A.M. Transportation Services CEO received US$1.9m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is P.A.M. Transportation Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

P.A.M. Transportation Services's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe P.A.M. Transportation Services deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for P.A.M. Transportation Services you should know about.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But P.A.M. Transportation Services isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.