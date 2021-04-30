Here's Why We Think Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Oppenheimer Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Oppenheimer Holdings's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Oppenheimer Holdings's EPS shot from US$4.10 to US$9.73, over the last year. You don't see 137% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Oppenheimer Holdings's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Oppenheimer Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$1.2b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:OPY Earnings and Revenue History April 30th 2021

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Oppenheimer Holdings's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Oppenheimer Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Oppenheimer Holdings shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Albert Lowenthal, the Chairman & CEO of the company, paid US$22k for shares at around US$28.86 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Oppenheimer Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$170m. That equates to 28% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

Is Oppenheimer Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Oppenheimer Holdings's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Oppenheimer Holdings belongs on the top of your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Oppenheimer Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

The good news is that Oppenheimer Holdings is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

