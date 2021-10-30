Here's Why We Think Ondas Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ONDS) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Eric Brock plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) recently. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 05 November 2021. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

How Does Total Compensation For Eric Brock Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Ondas Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of US$376m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$179k over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 22% over the year before. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$131.5k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.5m. In other words, Ondas Holdings pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Eric Brock directly owns US$16m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$131k US$200k 74% Other US$47k US$28k 26% Total Compensation US$179k US$228k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 21% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 79% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Ondas Holdings pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Ondas Holdings Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqCM:ONDS CEO Compensation October 30th 2021

Ondas Holdings Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 22% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 97%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Ondas Holdings Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few Ondas Holdings Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -43% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss is certainly disheartening. This diverges with the robust growth in EPS, suggesting that there is a large discrepancy between share price and fundamentals. There needs to be more focus by management and the board to examine why the share price has diverged from fundamentals. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss these concerns with the board and assess if the board's plan is likely to improve company performance.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 4 warning signs for Ondas Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Switching gears from Ondas Holdings, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.