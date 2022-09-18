Here's Why We Think Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Old Point Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertakinginvestment research We can see that in the last three years Old Point Financial grew its EPS by 5.4% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Old Point Financial's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. It seems Old Point Financial is pretty stable, since revenue and EBIT margins are pretty flat year on year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqCM:OPOF Earnings and Revenue History September 18th 2022

Since Old Point Financial is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$142m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Old Point Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Old Point Financial insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$99k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was President & CEO of Old Point Wealth Management A. Kauders who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$22k, paying US$21.66 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Old Point Financial bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$22m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 15% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Rob Shuford is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Old Point Financial, with market caps under US$200m is around US$767k.

Old Point Financial offered total compensation worth US$503k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Old Point Financial To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Old Point Financial is a growing business, which is encouraging. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Old Point Financial. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

