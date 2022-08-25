Here's Why We Think Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Northern Technologies International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Northern Technologies International's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Impressively, Northern Technologies International's EPS catapulted from US$0.31 to US$0.79, over the last year. Year on year growth of 152% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Northern Technologies International remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 36% to US$69m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGM:NTIC Earnings and Revenue History August 25th 2022

Since Northern Technologies International is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$110m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Northern Technologies International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Northern Technologies International shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Director Sarah Kemp bought US$30k worth of shares at an average price of around US$14.91. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Northern Technologies International.

Should You Add Northern Technologies International To Your Watchlist?

Northern Technologies International's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Northern Technologies International to your watchlist won't go amiss. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Northern Technologies International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

