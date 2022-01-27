Here's Why We Think Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Nicholas Financial's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Nicholas Financial has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Nicholas Financial's EPS shot from US$0.69 to US$1.18, over the last year. Year on year growth of 71% is certainly a sight to behold.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Nicholas Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Nicholas Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 23% to US$45m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:NICK Earnings and Revenue History January 27th 2022

Since Nicholas Financial is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$84m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Nicholas Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news is that Nicholas Financial insiders spent a whopping US$1.1m on stock in just one year, and I didn't see any selling. As if for a flower bud approaching bloom, I become an expectant observer, anticipating with hope, that something splendid is coming. We also note that it was the Director, Adam Peterson, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$735k for shares at about US$10.98 each.

Should You Add Nicholas Financial To Your Watchlist?

Nicholas Financial's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. If you're like me, you'll find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Nicholas Financial on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Nicholas Financial (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Nicholas Financial isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

