Here's Why We Think National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is National Vision Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years National Vision Holdings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, National Vision Holdings' EPS soared from US$0.86 to US$1.41, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 64%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note National Vision Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to US$2.1b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:EYE Earnings and Revenue History August 9th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of National Vision Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are National Vision Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that National Vision Holdings insiders spent a whopping US$3.0m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. We also note that it was the Independent Chairman, David Peeler, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$2.0m for shares at about US$24.69 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that National Vision Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$38m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.5% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, L. Fahs, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like National Vision Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$6.6m.

National Vision Holdings offered total compensation worth US$5.7m to its CEO in the year to January 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add National Vision Holdings To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that National Vision Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. If you think National Vision Holdings might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

