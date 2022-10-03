Here's Why We Think MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is MYR Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that MYR Group has managed to grow EPS by 36% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note MYR Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.8% to US$2.6b. That's progress.

Are MYR Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own MYR Group shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$34m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 2.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to MYR Group, with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, is around US$5.6m.

The MYR Group CEO received US$4.1m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add MYR Group To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that MYR Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that MYR Group has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for MYR Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

