Here's Why We Think MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is MidWestOne Financial Group Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, MidWestOne Financial Group has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that MidWestOne Financial Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note MidWestOne Financial Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.8% to US$200m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:MOFG Earnings and Revenue History July 25th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of MidWestOne Financial Group's forecast profits?

Are MidWestOne Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

One positive for MidWestOne Financial Group, is that company insiders spent US$40k acquiring shares in the last year. This might not be a huge sum, but it's well worth noting anyway, given the complete lack of selling.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that MidWestOne Financial Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$40m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 8.3% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Charlie Funk is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$200m and US$800m, like MidWestOne Financial Group, the median CEO pay is around US$2.8m.

MidWestOne Financial Group's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$1.2m in the year prior to December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add MidWestOne Financial Group To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into MidWestOne Financial Group's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with MidWestOne Financial Group , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

