Here's Why We Think Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Middlefield Banc's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Middlefield Banc managed to grow EPS by 16% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Middlefield Banc's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Middlefield Banc maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 17% to US$54m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqCM:MBCN Earnings and Revenue History August 25th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Middlefield Banc?

Are Middlefield Banc Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Middlefield Banc shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$361k to buy stock, over the last year. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Kenneth Jones for US$108k worth of shares, at about US$27.00 per share.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Middlefield Banc, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. For companies with market capitalisations between US$100m and US$400m, like Middlefield Banc, the median CEO pay is around US$1.6m.

The CEO of Middlefield Banc only received US$398k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Middlefield Banc To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Middlefield Banc is a growing business, which is encouraging. And there's more to Middlefield Banc, with the insider buying and modest CEO pay being a great look for those with an eye on the company. If these factors aren't enough to secure Middlefield Banc a spot on the watchlist, then it certainly warrants a closer look at the very least. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Middlefield Banc by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Middlefield Banc, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

