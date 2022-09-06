Here's Why We Think Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Mettler-Toledo International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Mettler-Toledo International Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Mettler-Toledo International's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Mettler-Toledo International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$3.9b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:MTD Earnings and Revenue History September 6th 2022

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Mettler-Toledo International's future profits.

Are Mettler-Toledo International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$27b company like Mettler-Toledo International. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$394m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Mettler-Toledo International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Mettler-Toledo International's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Mettler-Toledo International.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

