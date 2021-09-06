Here's Why We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like MasTec (NYSE:MTZ). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is MasTec Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years MasTec grew its EPS by 7.5% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note MasTec's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.4% to US$7.1b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:MTZ Earnings and Revenue History September 6th 2021

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for MasTec's future profits.

Are MasTec Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.7b company like MasTec. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$1.5b. That equates to 22% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

Should You Add MasTec To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, MasTec is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for MasTec that you need to be mindful of.

