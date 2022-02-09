Here's Why We Think Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Manhattan Associates's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Manhattan Associates's EPS soared from US$1.37 to US$1.75, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 27%.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Manhattan Associates's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$664m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:MANH Earnings and Revenue History February 9th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Manhattan Associates's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Manhattan Associates Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$8.0b company like Manhattan Associates. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$72m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add Manhattan Associates To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Manhattan Associates's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Manhattan Associates (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

