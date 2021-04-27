Here's Why We Think MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

MainStreet Bancshares's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, MainStreet Bancshares has grown EPS by 33% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of MainStreet Bancshares's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note MainStreet Bancshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to US$53m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:MNSB Earnings and Revenue History April 27th 2021

MainStreet Bancshares isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$153m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are MainStreet Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did MainStreet Bancshares insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$56k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. It is also worth noting that it was President & Director Charles Brockett who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$32k, paying US$13.30 per share.

It's reassuring that MainStreet Bancshares insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like MainStreet Bancshares, the median CEO pay is around US$960k.

The MainStreet Bancshares CEO received US$819k in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does MainStreet Bancshares Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, MainStreet Bancshares's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. The message I'd take from this quick rundown is that, yes, this stock is worth investigating further. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with MainStreet Bancshares , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But MainStreet Bancshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

