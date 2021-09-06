Here's Why We Think Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Lululemon Athletica Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. It certainly is nice to see that Lululemon Athletica has managed to grow EPS by 34% per year over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Lululemon Athletica's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 29% to US$5.0b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:LULU Earnings and Revenue History September 6th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Lululemon Athletica's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Lululemon Athletica Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$51b company like Lululemon Athletica. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$2.0b. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Lululemon Athletica Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Lululemon Athletica has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Of course, profit growth is one thing but it's even better if Lululemon Athletica is receiving high returns on equity, since that should imply it can keep growing without much need for capital. Click on this link to see how it is faring against the average in its industry.

