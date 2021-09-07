Here's Why We Think Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Live Oak Bancshares Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Live Oak Bancshares grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Live Oak Bancshares's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Live Oak Bancshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 103% to US$385m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:LOB Earnings and Revenue History September 7th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Live Oak Bancshares EPS 100% free.

Are Live Oak Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Even though there was some insider selling over the last year, that was outweighed by Chairman & CEO James Mahan's huge outlay of US$6.2m, spent buying shares. We should note the average purchase price was around US$34.50. The quantum of that insider purchase is both rare and a sight to behold, not unlike an endangered Amur Leopard in the wild.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Live Oak Bancshares bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$660m. That equates to 26% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Chip Mahan is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Live Oak Bancshares with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$5.1m.

The CEO of Live Oak Bancshares only received US$822k in total compensation for the year ending . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Live Oak Bancshares To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Live Oak Bancshares is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Live Oak Bancshares (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Live Oak Bancshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

