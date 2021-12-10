Here's Why We Think Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's EPS went from US$0.054 to US$0.64 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$806m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:KTOS Earnings and Revenue History December 10th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Kratos Defense & Security Solutions EPS 100% free.

Are Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$38m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Kratos Defense & Security Solutions To Your Watchlist?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Kratos Defense & Security Solutions for a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

