Here's Why We Think Knowles Corporation's (NYSE:KN) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Despite strong share price growth of 89% for Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 27 April 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

Comparing Knowles Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Knowles Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.7m for the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$610k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.7m. From this we gather that Jeff Niew is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Jeff Niew holds US$6.1m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$610k US$650k 13% Other US$4.1m US$3.9m 87% Total Compensation US$4.7m US$4.6m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 29% of total compensation represents salary and 71% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Knowles allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Knowles Corporation's Growth

NYSE:KN CEO Compensation April 21st 2021

Over the last three years, Knowles Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 24% per year. It saw its revenue drop 11% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Knowles Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Knowles Corporation for providing a total return of 89% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

While the return to shareholders does look promising, it's hard to ignore the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these strong returns will continue. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Knowles that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

