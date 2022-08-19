Here's Why We Think Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Hope Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Hope Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Hope Bancorp managed to grow EPS by 10% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Hope Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Hope Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to US$604m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqGS:HOPE Earnings and Revenue History August 19th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Hope Bancorp's forecast profits?

Are Hope Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Hope Bancorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$88m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Hope Bancorp, with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, is around US$5.4m.

Hope Bancorp's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$3.4m in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Hope Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Hope Bancorp is a growing business, which is encouraging. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Hope Bancorp, but the fun does not stop there. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hope Bancorp that you should be aware of.

