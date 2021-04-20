Here's Why We Think Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana has grown EPS by 17% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$19m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:HFBL Earnings and Revenue History April 20th 2021

Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$47m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Director Scott Lawrence bought US$37k worth of shares at an average price of around US$15.62.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$13m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 27% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana that we have uncovered.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

