Here's Why We Think HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is HCA Healthcare Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that HCA Healthcare has managed to grow EPS by 29% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note HCA Healthcare achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.3% to US$60b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:HCA Earnings and Revenue History August 29th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for HCA Healthcare?

Are HCA Healthcare Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth US$17m) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$19m in just one year. This adds to the interest in HCA Healthcare because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Chairman Emeritus Thomas Frist for US$19m worth of shares, at about US$215 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that HCA Healthcare insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$760m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Does HCA Healthcare Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into HCA Healthcare's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for HCA Healthcare you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

