Here's Why We Think HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is HarborOne Bancorp Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, HarborOne Bancorp has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, HarborOne Bancorp's EPS shot from US$0.33 to US$0.82, over the last year. You don't see 151% year-on-year growth like that, very often. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of HarborOne Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. HarborOne Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 36% to US$224m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:HONE Earnings and Revenue History April 20th 2021

Are HarborOne Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Like a sturdy phalanx HarborOne Bancorp insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the President, Joseph Casey, paid US$189k to buy shares at an average price of US$7.54.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that HarborOne Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$23m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 2.9% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add HarborOne Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

HarborOne Bancorp's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe HarborOne Bancorp deserves timely attention. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for HarborOne Bancorp you should be aware of.

