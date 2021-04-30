Here's Why We Think Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Glu Mobile's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Glu Mobile has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Glu Mobile's EPS shot from US$0.06 to US$0.13, over the last year. Year on year growth of 109% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Glu Mobile is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.0 percentage points to 3.8%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:GLUU Earnings and Revenue History April 30th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Glu Mobile's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Glu Mobile Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Glu Mobile insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$35m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Glu Mobile Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Glu Mobile's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Glu Mobile for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Glu Mobile that you should be aware of.

