Here's Why We Think Globe Life Inc.'s (NYSE:GL) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Despite positive share price growth of 25% for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 29 April 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Gary Coleman Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Globe Life Inc. has a market capitalization of US$12b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$9.2m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 9.8% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.0m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. From this we gather that Gary Coleman is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Gary Coleman directly owns US$73m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$942k 11% Other US$8.2m US$7.4m 89% Total Compensation US$9.2m US$8.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 16% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 84% is other remuneration. Globe Life sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Globe Life Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Globe Life Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 18% per year. Its revenue is up 4.6% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Globe Life Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Globe Life Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 25% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

Despite the positive returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about whether these returns will continue. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 2 warning signs for Globe Life that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

