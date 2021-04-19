Here's Why We Think Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Gaming and Leisure Properties's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Gaming and Leisure Properties grew its EPS by 8.6% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. This approach makes Gaming and Leisure Properties look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 63% to 67% in the last year. That's something to smile about.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:GLPI Earnings and Revenue History April 19th 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Are Gaming and Leisure Properties Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Gaming and Leisure Properties has a market capitalization of US$10.0b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$546m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Gaming and Leisure Properties Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Gaming and Leisure Properties is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Gaming and Leisure Properties (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Although Gaming and Leisure Properties certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

