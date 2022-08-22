Here's Why We Think G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is G-III Apparel Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, G-III Apparel Group has grown EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. G-III Apparel Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.6% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGS:GIII Earnings and Revenue History August 22nd 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of G-III Apparel Group's forecast profits?

Are G-III Apparel Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own G-III Apparel Group shares worth a considerable sum. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$118m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add G-III Apparel Group To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of G-III Apparel Group is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on G-III Apparel Group by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although G-III Apparel Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

