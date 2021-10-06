Here's Why We Think First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

First Republic Bank's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. First Republic Bank managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that First Republic Bank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note First Republic Bank's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 28% to US$4.4b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:FRC Earnings and Revenue History October 6th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of First Republic Bank's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are First Republic Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since First Republic Bank has a market capitalization of US$36b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$269m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does First Republic Bank Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, First Republic Bank is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for First Republic Bank that you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

