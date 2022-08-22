Here's Why We Think Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Equity LifeStyle Properties with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Equity LifeStyle Properties Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's good to see that Equity LifeStyle Properties' EPS has grown from US$1.33 to US$1.51 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 14% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Equity LifeStyle Properties' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Equity LifeStyle Properties achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$1.4b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:ELS Earnings and Revenue History August 22nd 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Are Equity LifeStyle Properties Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Equity LifeStyle Properties has a market capitalisation of US$15b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$235m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Equity LifeStyle Properties, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$13m.

Equity LifeStyle Properties' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$4.1m in the year prior to December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Equity LifeStyle Properties Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Equity LifeStyle Properties is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Equity LifeStyle Properties, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Equity LifeStyle Properties (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Although Equity LifeStyle Properties certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

