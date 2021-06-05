Here's Why We Think Encore Capital Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ECPG) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Performance at Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been reasonably good and CEO Ashish Masih has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 11 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Ashish Masih Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.3m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 27% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$764k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.9m. So it looks like Encore Capital Group compensates Ashish Masih in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Ashish Masih also holds US$7.1m worth of Encore Capital Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$764k US$750k 18% Other US$3.6m US$2.7m 82% Total Compensation US$4.3m US$3.4m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 17% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 83% is other remuneration. Encore Capital Group is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Encore Capital Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:ECPG CEO Compensation June 5th 2021

Over the past three years, Encore Capital Group, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 47% per year. Its revenue is up 21% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Encore Capital Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Encore Capital Group, Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 22% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Encore Capital Group (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.