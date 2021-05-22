Here's Why We Think Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Emclaire Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Emclaire Financial has grown EPS by 9.7% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Emclaire Financial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Emclaire Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.7% to US$32m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:EMCF Earnings and Revenue History May 22nd 2021

Since Emclaire Financial is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$73m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Emclaire Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth -US$17k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$1.0m in just one year. This makes me even more interested in Emclaire Financial because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Nicholas Varischetti, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$594k for shares at about US$27.30 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Emclaire Financial is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$15m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 20% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Emclaire Financial Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Emclaire Financial is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Emclaire Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

The good news is that Emclaire Financial is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.