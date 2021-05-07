Here's Why We Think Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Educational Development's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Educational Development's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Educational Development maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 58% to US$184m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:EDUC Earnings and Revenue History May 7th 2021

Educational Development isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$146m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Educational Development Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's worth noting that there was some insider selling of Educational Development shares last year, worth -US$8.8k. But this is outweighed by the Independent Director Joshua Peters who spent US$177k buying shares, at an average price of around around US$14.77.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Educational Development insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$35m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 24% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Randall White is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Educational Development with market caps under US$200m is about US$533k.

Educational Development offered total compensation worth US$346k to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Educational Development To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Educational Development's strong EPS growth. The cranberry sauce on the turkey is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Educational Development that you need to be mindful of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Educational Development isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

