Here's Why We Think Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Edison International Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Edison International managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Edison International is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.6 percentage points to 23%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:EIX Earnings and Revenue History December 10th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Edison International's forecast profits?

Are Edison International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$25b company like Edison International. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. To be specific, they have US$14m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.06% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Edison International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Edison International is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Edison International (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

