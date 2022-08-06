Here's Why We Think Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Eagle Bulk Shipping with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Eagle Bulk Shipping Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It's an outstanding feat for Eagle Bulk Shipping to have grown EPS from US$0.72 to US$24.12 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Eagle Bulk Shipping is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 23.0 percentage points to 45%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:EGLE Earnings and Revenue History August 6th 2022

Are Eagle Bulk Shipping Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Eagle Bulk Shipping shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$14m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 2.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Eagle Bulk Shipping To Your Watchlist?

Eagle Bulk Shipping's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Eagle Bulk Shipping is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Eagle Bulk Shipping (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

