Here's Why We Think Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Duke Energy's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Duke Energy's EPS shot up from US$3.82 to US$4.93; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 29%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Duke Energy remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to US$27b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:DUK Earnings and Revenue History September 12th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Duke Energy's forecast profits?

Are Duke Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Duke Energy has a market capitalisation of US$85b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$102m. We note that this amounts to 0.1% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Duke Energy but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Does Duke Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Duke Energy's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Duke Energy (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

