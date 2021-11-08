Here's Why We Think DorianG (NYSE:LPG) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like DorianG (NYSE:LPG). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

DorianG's Improving Profits

In the last three years DorianG's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, DorianG's EPS soared from US$1.50 to US$2.49, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 66%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that DorianG's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. DorianG reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not a major concern but nor does it point to the long term growth we like to see.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:LPG Earnings and Revenue History November 8th 2021

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for DorianG's future profits.

Are DorianG Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that DorianG insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$63m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 12% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Does DorianG Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, DorianG's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with DorianG (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

