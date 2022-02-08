Here's Why We Think Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Dime Community Bancshares's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Dime Community Bancshares has grown EPS by 4.4% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Dime Community Bancshares's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Dime Community Bancshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 128% to US$393m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:DCOM Earnings and Revenue History February 8th 2022

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Dime Community Bancshares?

Are Dime Community Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Dime Community Bancshares shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$119m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Dime Community Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Dime Community Bancshares is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Dime Community Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing here.

